Grey Bruce COVID-19 case counts dip after surge in infections

The sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in Grey and Bruce counties last week has started to dip back down as the health unit reports 13 new cases Monday.

Last week, the region reached case highs not seen since mid-April.

"Around 40 cases per day is very significant compared to our baseline of about five cases per day," said the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra. "Since then, we've seen the numbers going and then going down again and stabilizing again. Now we are about 10 per day."

According to Dr. Arra, several factors contributed to the spike in cases, including the Delta variant, which quickly spread through vulnerable groups of people and their close contacts, and an outbreak on the Saugeen First Nation.

Dr. Arra said it took a joint effort to contain the virus.

"We worked with partners to ensure the cases and high-risk contacts were well supported through a proper isolation," he stated.

GETTING VACCINATED

The health unit is ramping up vaccination efforts with mass immunization clinics in Hanover and Owen Sound.

The clinics include some walk-ins, which require no appointment to make getting vaccinated as easy and convenient as possible.

Ontario is increasing the supply in Grey Bruce from 8,000 doses per week to 25,000.

Dr. Arra said with the supply and support from the province, all that's left is for residents to roll up their sleeves. "We are just waiting for people to show up at our clinics."

The medical officer of health hopes that more than 70 per cent of the eligible population can be fully vaccinated with both doses sometime this month.

Meanwhile, the Owen Sound Hockey Hub mass clinic is relocating to Owen Sound District Secondary School on 9th Street West effective Thursday.