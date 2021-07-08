Grey Bruce designated Delta variant hot spot by the province

The Grey Bruce Health Unit's coverage area has been designated as a COVID-19 Delta variant hot spot by the province.

The designation comes as Delta variant cases, first identified in Grey Bruce in early June, continue to rise and are now "widespread" throughout the community.

Ten other public health units had already been deemed hot spots for the variant, including Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Toronto, Peel, York, Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine and Simcoe-Muskoka.

"Data clearly indicates that areas with high vaccination rates are unlikely to see major surges in hospitalization rates from Delta," reads a release from the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

The health unit says Delta case rates in the region are higher among young adults who have low vaccination rates.

"As most cases of COVID-19 are identified in unvaccinated individuals, the presence of the more highly transmittable Delta variant highlights the importance of everyone receiving the COVID-19 vaccine," the statement continues.

The health unit is urging everyone to continue following public health guidelines, like wearing a mask and physical distancing, and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Officials in Grey Bruce are running mass vaccination clinics Monday to Friday, with mobile and pop-up clinics on weekends.