Grey Bruce Health Care adjusts visitor policy due to local COVID-19 cases

Grey Bruce Health Care has adjusted its Visitor Policy in order to provide a safe environment due to increasing local COVID-19 cases.

While two visitors are allowed to visit inpatients, they must remain the same two visitors throughout the patient's hospital stay.

Outpatients are asked to come alone unless they need help for accessibility reasons.

The following adjustments will take place as of Thursday:

Inpatients: Two designated visitors per day from 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Day Surgery: Come alone unless help is needed – must be identified prior to surgery to the clinical team.

Oncology & Chemotherapy, Ambulatory Care, Emergency Department, and Medical Imaging & Cardiology: Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons.

Pediatric (Under 16): Two parent/guardian (inpatients/outpatients)

End of life: Two visitors at a time.

Screening and other COVID-19 protocols remain in place.