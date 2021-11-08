iHeartRadio

Grey Bruce Health Services implements vaccine policy for visitors

Owen Sound Regional Hospital in Owen Sound, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)

Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) announced it is implementing its vaccination policy for visitors to any of its half a dozen hospitals.

The policy requires all visitors and anyone accompanying a patient to any GBHS facility to show proof of double vaccination.

The policy does not apply to patients.

The health service noted that if a visitor does not have vaccination proof or an accepted medical exemption, there are certain circumstances that would allow that individual access, including:

  • patient is a child;
  • patient is at end of life
  • patient is in labour
  • patient has accessibility needs

The policy takes effect on Mon., Nov. 15.

12