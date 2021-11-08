Grey Bruce Health Services implements vaccine policy for visitors

Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) announced it is implementing its vaccination policy for visitors to any of its half a dozen hospitals.

The policy requires all visitors and anyone accompanying a patient to any GBHS facility to show proof of double vaccination.

The policy does not apply to patients.

The health service noted that if a visitor does not have vaccination proof or an accepted medical exemption, there are certain circumstances that would allow that individual access, including:

patient is a child;

patient is at end of life

patient is in labour

patient has accessibility needs

The policy takes effect on Mon., Nov. 15.