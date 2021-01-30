After avoiding any casualties from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has confirmed its first COVID-19 death in the region on Saturday.

The person is described as a man in his 60s. He had been in isolation in hospital since the beginning of the month.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who passed away. Unfortunately, the news of this death only highlights the need for everyone to take this virus very seriously. It requires our collective actions to stem the spread of this virus. Please, stay at home and stay safe,” said Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health in a news release.

There are currently 642 cases of the virus in Grey Bruce.