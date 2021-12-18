Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms first Omicron variant case

Grey Bruce Public Unit confirmed its first positive case of the new Omicron variant on Saturday.

According to Grey Bruce's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, the variant was detected through diagnostic testing which took between 10-14 days for finalized results.

The Health Unit did not provide details on how the person contracted the virus or if it was related to travel.

On Saturday, the Health Unit confirmed 31 new cases in Grey Bruce, however, there is no indication just yet if the recent infections are Omicron related.