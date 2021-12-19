Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms Omicron variant
Kristylee Varley
Public health officials in Grey Bruce are confirming the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
According to a release from the health unit, lab confirmation was received and it has been identified in the community.
Residents are being remind about washing hands frequently, watching distance (ideally 6ft), and correctly wearing a face covering protects against all forms of the COVID-19 virus.
The release goes on to say that vaccine is the best long-term defense. Both two-dose and third-dose vaccinations are effective in reducing the hospitalization rates from the Omicron Variant.
