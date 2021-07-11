Grey Bruce Health Unit declares community outbreak, 22 new COVID-19 cases reported

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak believed to be linked to a field party near Chelsey, Ont. after five people contracted the virus.

The health unit says the party was held on July 3 and it is believed there were around 25 people in attendance, all of whom were older teenagers and adults.

“Anyone who attended this gathering is considered a high-risk contact and should isolate and be tested immediately,” a news release from the health unit says. “Isolation requirements for attendees are enforceable under the Class Order signed by the Medical Officer of Health Dr. Arra on April 16, 2021.”

In addition to the outbreak, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

7-Saugeen First Nation

6-Owen Sound

2-Kincardine

2-Meaford

1-Brockton

1-Georgian Bluffs

1-Hanover

1-Saugeen Shores

1-South Bruce Peninsula

There are currently five cases linked to the outbreak and the health unit says it is aware of several attendees from different municipalities across Grey and Bruce.

Residents are urged to avoid attending public gatherings or events both indoor and outdoor if you or anyone in your household has COVID-19 symptoms, you or someone in your home is awaiting test results or you suspect you have been exposed to or in contact with someone who has the virus.

The region has had a total of 1,847 cases of COVID-19 including 1,617 people who have recovered. Of those cases have been 527 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC).

The health unit says there are currently 196 active cases of COVID-19, 11 of which are variants of concern and 261 active high-risk contacts.

There are currently 11 local cases in the hospital and three patients have been transferred from outside the region.

Six people in Grey Bruce have died related to the virus.

As of Sunday, 24,033 COVID-19 vaccines given in the last week and a total of 191,018 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reminding residents to go to the nearest assessment centre for testing if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19.