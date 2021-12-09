Grey Bruce Health Unit investigating possible case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
A notice from the Grey Bruce Health Unit says it is managing a COVID-19 case with the definition “Patient under Investigation for Omicron.”
The team at the health unit says it is conducting an enhanced management of the case and high risk contacts, while waiting for test results from the advanced whole genome sequencing.
According to the statement, there is still limited evidence on the new variant. There is no clear information to suggest that the vaccine is not effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and complications from this variant.
Early evidence does suggests the vaccine is effective at the prevention of both infection and severe illness for those infected, and that a booster dose is a supportive way to enhance this protection.
The health unit is reminding the public of the following prevention strategies:
- Stay at home if you are sick or unwell.
- Getting Vaccinated with your full series, and third dose as eligible
- Screening before work, school and childcare
- If you do not pass the screening – follow the instructions!
- Practice Physical Distancing
- Washing your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer - Hand Hygiene
- Sneeze and cough into your sleeve
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces frequently
- Wear a face covering in indoor public places or when physical distancing may be difficult.
