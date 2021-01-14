The Grey Bruce Health Unit reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including three hospitalizations.

The region has 61 active infections and 152 high-risk contacts associated with positive cases.

The health unit says an outbreak within one department at the Municipality of The Blue Mountains is now over.

The health unit reports the outbreak was "controlled and resolved."

"Working together, the Town of The Blue Mountains and health unit staff carefully evaluated the situation and implemented immediate measures to mitigate the risk of transmission," said Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce medical officer of health.

Meanwhile, the health unit is relocating its Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre on Jan. 21 to 1100 16th Avenue East, Unit C in the Sun Life building north of the hospital, to accommodate increased patient volume, if necessary.

"Our temporary facility worked well. We accommodated 19,400 visits and completed more than 18,900 COVID-19 tests," said Gary Sims, Grey Bruce Health Services president and CEO.

The new centre will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.