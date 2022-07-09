Grey-Bruce Health Unit reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the area on Saturday, but stresses the community risk remains “very low.”

A news release from the health unit said the person diagnosed with monkeypox lives in Grey-Bruce, but likely became infected while visiting the Toronto area.

The person is currently self-isolating at home. The health unit said staff has identified only one close contact in the area and is following up with that person.

“Public Health would like to stress that although a case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Grey-Bruce, the risk to the community remains very low,” Grey-Bruce medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra said.

A case of monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease, was also reported in the London area last month.

The virus was first reported in Canada on May 19. As of July 6, Canadian provinces and territories have reported a combined 358 cases, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The health unit said just over 100 of those cases were reported in Ontario.

“Only individuals who have had close, direct contact with a person with monkeypox are at risk of acquiring the infection,” Dr. Arra said. “This is not a virus that spreads easily. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to self-isolate at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

The health unit said monkeypox infections are usually mild with most people recovering on their own within two to four weeks. However, the virus can cause severe illness and even death in cases.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin five to 21 days after exposure and occur in two stages, according to the health unit. Stage 1 symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and lethargy. During the second stage, a rash or lesions may develop, usually one to three days after the fever begins.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or lesions, it can also be transmitted when a person comes into contact with contaminated clothing or bedding.

The health unit said a person is considered infectious from the start of their symptoms until the rash has crusted over and the scabs have dried up and fallen off

The health unit advises all symptomatic individuals to self-isolate at home. Anyone diagnosed must isolate until all scabs have healed.

For more information, visit publichealthontario.ca.