Grey Bruce Health Unit sounds alarm after 3 overdoses in 48 hours

Health officials in Grey Bruce are sounding the alarm after three drug overdoses in 48 hours, one of those deadly.

According to the Grey Bruce Health Unit, a resident died on Friday of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The health unit says the individual is believed to have been using yellow and purple fentanyl and methamphetamine intravenously and via inhalation.

The other two incidents happened on Friday and Saturday, and both were non-fatal after being treated successfully with naloxone.

Yellow and purple fentanyl is suspected in one of those overdoses, while the drug involved in the third overdose is currently unknown.

Public health advises extreme caution when using unregulated street drugs.

The health unit wants the public to consider all street drugs "highly toxic and potentially fatal."

Drug users are urged not to use drugs alone and to call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) at 1-888-688-6677 if they are unaccompanied. NORS will stay on the line while the drug is used and will call 911 if the caller becomes unresponsive.