Grey Bruce Health Unit to charge local party hosts and attendees as COVID-19 spreads
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is planning to pursue charges against hosts and attendees of recent large parties in the region that have resulted in the spread of COVID-19.
The parties are in violation of the Section 22 Order that was enacted on April 16, as well as provincial guidelines.
Public health officials are also targeting those who obstructed investigations by giving incomplete or false information, allowing for the virus to spread faster.
If convicted, fines can be up to $5000 per day retroactive to the day the initial non-disclosure occurred.
