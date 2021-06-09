Grey Bruce Hospice says funds raised are not being transferred elsewhere

The Board of Directors for the Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce put the brakes on fundraising plans for a proposed satellite location back in March of this year.

They had cited rising costs of construction materials being the main concern for backing down on the project, at least temporarily.

However, there are now concerns circling in the community about the funds raised to date, and if that money is now being funneled off to the main site instead.

In a release today, the board says this simply is not true and that they are following their Canada Revenue Agency obligations as a registered charity.

The Directors have not called off the new site but are taking up to twelve months to consider their next steps forward.

Fundraising for the satellite location will officially cease at the end of June.