Grey-Bruce, Lambton among regions lowering minimum age for COVID-19 vaccinations

Ontario is lowering the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccinations for several public health units Monday, and among them is Grey-Bruce and Lambton County.

In Middlesex-London the minimum age remains 75 and older.

Ontario has opened up bookings for anyone born in 1951 or earlier in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, Lambton Public Health, Leeds, Grey-Bruce, Peel, Ottawa, Hamilton, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, Niagara Region Public Health, Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit, and Timiskaming Health Unit.

Some regions, such as Halton, have lowered the minimum age through their own booking systems.

The expansion comes as the province reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 10 more deaths attributed to the virus.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death for Saturday and Sunday.

For information on how to book an appointment through the provincial system in these regions can be found here.

With files from CTV Toronto.