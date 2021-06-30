Grey Bruce lists 32 new infections as officials say rate of cases is slowing

Public health officials say the rate of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Grey Bruce after a recent surge in infections linked to the Delta variant.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, said many of those testing positive are part of the homeless community with no fixed address.

"Most of these cases are related to the transient community, people who are couch-surfing, and it is definitely more challenging to manage contacts and cases to establish the links among cases and obtain full history," he said regarding the spike in cases.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit logged 32 new infections Wednesday.

Officials said the region aims to ramp up vaccination efforts targeting populations who are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus.

The health unit added additional resources to help trace contacts and introduced a mobile vaccine unit to bring the doses where they are most needed. Dr. Arra said making the vaccine easily accessible to groups of people will increase the intake.

The region's top doctor urges residents to get both shots as soon as possible to help contain the virus.

To book an appointment, visit the health unit's website.

With files from The Canadian Press