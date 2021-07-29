Grey Bruce no longer considered Delta variant hotspot

The region of Grey Bruce has received some positive developments on the COVID-19 front.

As of Wednesday, the counties are no longer considered a Delta variant hotspot.

The distinction that was given to them in early July following a surge of the strain in the community.

At one point, health officials said 99 per cent of cases reported in Grey Bruce were Delta.

They add that increased vaccinations and robust case management is responsible for the improved conditions.

The area’s top doctor says that if cases continue to decrease they can drop the special step three modification they implemented when the rest of Ontario moved into that phase of reopening.