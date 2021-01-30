For the first time since the pandemic began, Grey Bruce Public Health is reporting a death from COVID-19.

Health officials say a man in his 60s died Saturday afternoon and that he had been in isolation in hospital since early January.

"The news of this death only highlights the need for everyone to take this virus very seriously, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said in a statement.

"It requires our collective actions to stem the spread of this virus. Please, stay at home and stay safe."

On Thursday, Arra credited an "iron ring" around the region's long-term care homes for keeping the case count low and death toll at zero.

Grey Bruce added two new infections Saturday, bringing their pandemic total to 642, 30 of them active.

The region's relatively low caseload had pushed it down the priority list for vaccines. Grey Bruce has received 750 doses so far, with another 700 expected to arrive next week, all destined for long-term care homes.