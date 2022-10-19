Grey Bruce residents concerned about the future of hospital
As many Ontario hospital emergency rooms deal with an influx of patients, residents in Chesley voiced their concerns about closing the community's own emergency department.
The hospital closed the ER on Oct. 7, and officials say it would remain closed until Dec. 2.
Residents vowed to fight to have their hospital reopen to full-time care.
Meanwhile, in Simcoe County, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital warned residents that increasing patient demand and staffing shortages had resulted in "significant numbers in the waiting room."
However, the Orillia hospital said the emergency room would remain open.
Several other regional hospitals also noted the issue, including the region's largest facility, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, which opened separate clinics to help with the demand.
With files from CTV's Scott Miller
