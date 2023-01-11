Grey County giving transit passes to Georgian students

Getting a free ride to college is worth your weight in loonies.

Students at Georgian College's Owen Sound Campus will be able to access free regional transportation during their winter semester courtesy of Grey County.

"The Grey Transit Route (GTR) is a convenient, reliable option for Georgian students to get to school and work," said Stephanie Stewart, community transportation manager with Grey County. "This service will help students become more comfortable using the system and spread the word about the transit options available here in Grey County."

Grey County will issue students a code to use at the checkout when they go online to schedule their free ride. Transit is booked through the GTR app or the website to ensure there is available seating.

The bus service will support students from across the county getting to and from campus as well as to employment and field placements, co-ops or practicums.

"We're very grateful to Grey County for this service as it reduces the financial burden for both international and domestic students," said Madison Lindsay, president of the Owen Sound Georgian College Students' Association.

"It also supports our ability to get to part-time jobs and placements and allows us to see more of the surrounding community, connect with family and friends in the GTA and have an enriched student experience," she said.

The codes will be issued during college orientation at the start of the winter semester and will be usable from Jan. 2 to April 30, 2023.