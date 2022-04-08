Grey County school switches to remote learning due to Friday staffing shortages

A high school in Grey County is closed on Friday due to staffing shortages.

Bluewater District School Board (BDSB) tweeted that Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton will switch to remote learning on Friday.

In an email to CTV News, Jamie Pettit, communications officer for Bluewater District School Board, says several factors caused the closure to occur.

"The closure can be for a variety of reasons. Absence due to isolation requirements, illness, or other," Pettit wrote. "We have had other closures on inclement weather days this year, which also impacted staffing."

Remote learning will be provided for students where possible, according to BDSB.