Grey Cup game coming to Winnipeg in 2025

The 2025 Grey Cup is set to take place in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced that the 2025 CFL championship game has been awarded to the city.

“There’s so much to be proud of here. This is such a great city, with so much vibrancy and so much energy,” Ambrosie said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“And the Blue Bombers are an incredible part of the Canadian Football League family.”

The provincial government offered up to $5.5 million to help with Winnipeg’s Grey Cup bid, with government officials estimating that hosting the game will add $90 million to the economy and provide $8.2 million in provincial tax revenue.

“We also know that events like this are so important for our community, and they provide real and immediate economic impact to our city and province, so we are really thrilled to be able to be a part of that,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

This will be the fifth time that Winnipeg has hosted the Grey Cup and the first time since 2015, when an estimated 22,000 visitors took part in weeklong celebrations.

“The Grey Cup, of course, is one of Canada’s biggest sporting events and I’m really thrilled that it’s coming back to Winnipeg again. (I'm) looking forward to hosting it in 2025,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“We know that Winnipeggers, Manitobans, and Bombers fans are great hosts, and great ambassadors of this great game and the CFL.”

The 2023 Grey Cup is set to take place in November in Hamilton, with the 2024 game being awarded to Vancouver.

