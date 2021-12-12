Grey Cup watch parties a business boost for Winnipeg bars

With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers set for Sunday's Grey Cup battle in Hamilton -- so too are the fans back home.

"Oh, it's great. It's beautiful," said Collin Glass, who was watching the game at Tavern United.

"I'm just expecting more fans and we can all cheer loud for them."

"Oh yeah, I just can't wait for the viewing party. It's going to be sick. Hopefully, the bombers pull through," said Carson Allaire, who was also watching the game at Tavern United.

Bars and restaurants around the city like Tavern United are putting their host hats on to give fans the best experience possible.

"It's nice to see our fans come out and have fun with us and have fun together. Everyone is just eating and drinking and having a good time," said Brandi Holden, a supervisor at Tavern United Transcona.

However, for many businesses, the Grey Cup means more than just a fun time.

"I mean obviously the more sports in the city, we are a pub-style restaurant, so obviously sports help us with sales," said Riley Edwards, general manager at LOCAL Public Eatery.

At LOCAL, the game marks a triumphant and important finish to the CFL's pandemic break.

"The last two years since the pandemic has been tough on all of us in the industry. It's just amazing to have sports back in the city. I know our community loves the bombers and the jets," said Edwards.

As for the fans, they're also more than happy to see the bombers make another run for the cup.

"You got to love it," said Allaire. "You wish you could be at the game, but this is the next best thing."

Glass agrees.

"It's just like next level. I'm glad that the team is doing great and they're moving on. I hope they finish it off strong this season."