Grey Eagle unveils initial wave of drive-in concerts, comedy shows and movies

The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on the Tsuut'ina Nation has released its May lineup of movies, concerts and karaoke nights in its recently constructed drive-in facility.

With the continued closure of its event centre due to pandemic-related public health orders, the resort along Glenmore Trail in southwest Calgary has adapted and will begin hosting outdoor shows.

The first films are scheduled for May 7 with an early showing of Finding Nemo and a late showing of Dazed and Confused.

The first concert — Hotel California: An Eagles Tribute — is scheduled for Friday, May 21. Men Without Hats are slated to perform on the drive-in stage on Friday, May 28.

The shows can be viewed from vehicles or the resort's west-facing hotel rooms.

Admission is charged per vehicle. General admission for movie showings start at $40 and parking locations will be determined by staff based on vehicle size.

Concert ticket prices begin at $95.24 per vehicle.

The venue, which can accommodate up to 206 vehicles, is also available for rental for private events throughout the summer.

For a complete list of events and ticket information, visit Grey Eagle Drive-In.