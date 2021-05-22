Grey Highlands artist auctioning paintings for cancer research

An artist is using her emotional pain to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Alex Ruston started her art company Honour Bright in 2016. For the last three years, she has run the annual "Art for Change Auction," raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society. Ruston lost her father to the disease in 2014.

"Art is what I know, and it was the only way I could think of to make a difference," said Ruston. "So that's how I got the auction started, and it's just grown the last three years."

Ruston had a studio based in Collingwood that she closed during the pandemic.

For her third annual auction, she is auctioning off 30 paintings, with 30 per cent of the funds going directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.

"I miss my dad every day," Ruston said. "I know that cancer is not just one disease, there's so many different types of cancer, and it's something that affects not just me but so many people all over the world. It just is my way to remember my dad and the good times and also try and help people who are struggling with that right now."

Ruston also has a page set up on the Canadian Cancer Society's website, where donations can also be made through her initiative.

The auction will run until Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. To find it, you can click here.