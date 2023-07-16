Grey skies expected to wrap up weekend

The London, Ont. region is in store for a mainly cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. It’ll be warm with a high reaching 27 degrees, feeling more like 32 with the humidity.

Sunday night to remain partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 15. Conditions will be clearing up overnight.

To start your workweek, Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 25.

Expect cloudy periods Monday night with a low of 14 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 24.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 24.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.