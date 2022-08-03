Grid search wrapped up in relation to disappearance of Trevor Chaput

Sarnia police say an area of LaSalle Line, east of Highway 40, is clear after officers conducted a grid search of the area.

According to police, the search was in relation to ongoing efforts to find 33-year-old Trevor Chaput, who was last seen by his family in June. In July, police declared his disappearance suspicious.

On Wednesday morning, police said they were searching the area for “items of evidentiary value."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or for immediate response 519-344-8861 ext. 0.

Information can also be provided to Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.