Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death They mourned together and laughed together in the Oval Office -- and spoke of what President Joe Biden called 'the hard reality that racism has long torn us apart.' Algoma Steel to merge with American firm Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie is merging with an American acquisition firm that specializes in taking over industrial companies and taking them public. Tornado warning for Chapleau-Gogama Meteorologists are warning residents of a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado, nickel size hail, damaging winds and mass rainfall. Clean up continues in Yorkton and Melville after May ice storm Many southern Saskatchewan residents woke up last Friday to a landscape covered in ice. But even after the ice has melted away, the impacts of the storm remain.