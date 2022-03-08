Grim anniversary for Huron County OPP

Wednesday marks a grim anniversary for the Huron County OPP.

On March 8, 2010, Huron OPP Constable Vu Pham was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The 15 year OPP veteran was killed by Fred Preston, a Sundridge, Ont. native, who was wanted by police for threats made to a Huron County resident.

Pham was shot by Preston along the side of the road just north of the community of Winthrop, about 10 minutes north of Seaforth.

Police from across North America converged on Wingham, Pham’s hometown, for his funeral in the days following the shooting.

Originally from Vietnam, Pham was an OPP officer in Parry Sound and Cochrane before transferring to Huron County.

A steel cross marking the spot where Pham was killed is still erected along County Road 12 in Huron County.

A bridge in has also been named in his honour.