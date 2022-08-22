Grimshaw emergency department to be closed most nights this week
The Emergency Department at the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Health Centre will be closed most evenings and overnights this week because of a shortage of registered nursing staff, Alberta Health Services says.
Closures will include:
- 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24
- 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28
- 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug 28 to 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29
Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to call 911. EMS calls will be rerouted to neighbouring health-care sites.
Health-care facilities in surrounding communities include the Peace River Community Health Centre (25 km), Fairview Health Complex (58 km), Manning Community Health Centre (83 km), the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan (100 km), or the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River (112 km).
AHS says this is a temporary measure.
Grimshaw is about 510 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
State, feds investigate illness that's sickened, killed dogsState and federal agencies are investigating an unknown illness that's sickened dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 canines in one county after they exhibited signs of a parvo-like illness.
-
Barn fire temporarily closes major Guelph intersectionThe Guelph Police Service temporarily closed a major intersection in the city’s north end Tuesday due to a barn fire.
-
OPP closes section of Highway 12 in Tay Township for collisionPolice closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Flags and flag poles stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park in North Middlesex, Ont.Middlesex OPP are investigating Tuesday after two flags and two flag poles were stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park sometime over the weekend. Police say one of the stolen items includes a Canadian flag.
-
Here’s how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soarsA new survey found Ontarians are tipping 53 per cent more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic, which Restaurants Canada says amounts to an average tip of 18.9 per cent.
-
Downtown Kitchener block closed, emergency crews on sceneKing Street West between Queen and Frederick streets is closed in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in SaanichPolice are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who assaulted another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.
-
Mechanical issue on Sunshine Coast ferry leads to cancellations, lengthy sailing waitsTravellers going between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday faced sailing cancellations and waits after a vessel had a mechanical issue.
-
$80,000 barn fire near St. ThomasNo one was hurt after a barn caught fire north of St. Thomas on Monday night. Crews from four different municipalities were called to Truman Line shortly after 8 p.m.