Grinch damages Christmas display at Bradford home
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Nicole King
Police are seeking a 'Grinch' who vandalized a family's Christmas display in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
There will be a little less light at one home in the area of Line 6 and Melbourne Drive after vandals cut the electrical cords on a lawn display of Christmas decorations and lights.
Police were called to the home Tuesday morning after the family discovered the damage.
The 'Grinch' is believed to have done the dastardly deed sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with security footage, dash camera video or information that can assist the investigation to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers.
