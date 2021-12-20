Grinch fills in for Santa at Winnipeg market

Taking pictures with Santa is a time-honoured Christmas tradition; however, when Old St. Nick is unavailable you may have to call in the Grinch for backup.

The infamous green-skinned Dr. Seuss character filled in for Santa at the final Assiniboia Downs Sunday market of the year, posing for photos with those in attendance.

Some people said they’d prefer to see Santa, while others said they love the Grinch and even relate to him.

Though the Grinch may be known for being a grump, he was happy to take photos with guests of all ages – and word is, his heart may have even grown a size or two.