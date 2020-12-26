An Edmonton-area family has raised more than $30,000 for the food bank thanks to their Christmas decorations.

The Harringa family decorated their house like the Griswolds' from Christmas Vacation.

In addition to the money, they’ve collected 15,000 pounds of food for the Parkland Food Bank.

The donation is so large, the food bank doesn’t have room to store it all, so thousands of pounds are being stored on a neighbour’s property.

“It's been awesome. I think the talk has been people are excited for next year, they want to do a little more so hopefully that means more lights, decorations, food,” said John Harringa.

The family plan to leave the lights through New Years Day, and are still collecting food and money for the food bank.