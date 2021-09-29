Grizzly attack in northern B.C. leaves man seriously injured

The victim of a grizzly bear attack in B.C.'s Northern Interior on Wednesday was visiting a known bear-watching spot for pictures, according to conservation officers.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the man was walking along an access road to the Fulton River spawning channel, near the village of Granisle in the province's Skeena region, when the bear mauled his arm.

"The area is known as a viewing location for bears, especially during salmon spawning season. The victim had been in the area to photograph bears," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post.

Conservation officers described the grizzly's behaviour as a "surprise defensive attack," and said they would not be making any effort to capture the animal.

The man suffered serious injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital in Prince George for treatment. The BCCOS said it did not have any further details about his condition.

Authorities said grizzly attacks are rare, but that people should always take precautions to avoid encounters. Conservation officers suggested carrying bear spray, travelling in groups, and making noise so that bears don't get surprised and spooked.

Over the last five years, conservation officers received an average of 138 grizzly bear calls in the month of September, and respond to an average of 32 of those.

The BCCOS killed three of the animals over that time.