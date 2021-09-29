Grizzly attack in northern B.C. leaves victim seriously injured

Conservation officers are responding to a grizzly bear attack in B.C.'s Northern Interior that left one person seriously injured Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened in the Babine Lake area, near the village of Granisle, in the province's Skeena region.

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries," the B.C. Conservation Office said in a Facebook post. "Further details on the victim's condition are unknown at this time."

It's unclear what led up to the grizzly encounter, but the BCCOS said a predator attack team was dispatched to the incident and that more information would be provided once details are confirmed.

Over the last five years, conservation officers received an average of 138 grizzly bear calls in the month of September, and respond to an average of 32 of those.

The BCCOS killed three of the animals over that time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.