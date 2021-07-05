Grizzly bear activity prompts closure of trail in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

Alberta Parks has closed a trail in Kananaskis Country after a grizzly bear was spotted in the area with her cub.

As of July 4, Rawson Lake Trail and Basin, including Sarrail Ridge, in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park have been closed to the public due to bear activity.

Visitors to other sections of the provincial park are encouraged to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of a bear encounter including:

Making plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Looking and listening for bears and signs of bear activity;

Keeping pets on leash; and,

Carrying bear spray and ensuring you know how to use it.

Anyone who spots a bear in Kananaskis Country is encouraged to report the sighting to 403-591-7755.