Grizzly bear attack in Kananaskis Country sends man to hospital
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A man is in hospital after encountering a grizzly bear and her two cubs while hiking in Kananaskis country Sunday.
The 30-year-old man was hiking around 1 p.m. when he encountered the bears, according to Calgary EMS. They said the man did everything correctly during the encounter.
Alpine Helicopters retrieved the man from the hiking trail. STARS Air Ambulance was waiting at the Mount Lipsett day-use area but a ground ambulance took the man to hospital.
According to EMS, the man is in hospital in stable condition with numerous soft-tissue injuries.
