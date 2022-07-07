Grizzly bear relocated from Canmore after bluff charging someone

A grizzly bear that reportedly 'bluff charged' a person in the Canmore area recently has been relocated.

Officials with Alberta Fish and Wildlife say the incident was one of several involving the same bear that was reported to them over several days.

Officers set up multiple traps and, on June 23, successfully captured the grizzly in the Canmore cemetery.

The grizzly has since been relocated to an area that Fish and Wildlife describes as "a more suitable natural area" located "several hundred" kilometres away from Canmore.

The town of Canmore, located about 90 kilometres west of Calgary, is in a wildlife corridor and officials say it's not uncommon to see bears in the area.

However, having a habituated large animal in the residential area is a public safety concern, especially when the animal is not shy of humans and willingly approaches them.

"Bears that show this sort of behaviour are at an increased risk to injure or kill someone," said Alberta Fish and Wildlife in a statement to CTV News.

If you encounter a bear or other wildlife of concern, you can report it to the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.