Grizzly spotted with broken arrow stuck in its head: B.C. conservation

A grizzly bear spotted with an arrow stuck in its head has led to a public plea from B.C. conservation officers.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted a photo to social media Wednesday, saying the animal was spotted with a lodged broken-off arrow north of Terrace.

The bear was seen along Highway 37 North, just north of Meziadin Junction, BCCOS said.

Conservation officers are asking anyone with information to call them through the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

Calls to conservation about grizzly bears are far less common than calls about black bears. Last June, 118 calls were received about grizzly bears and 25 were attended in the province. By comparison, 3,050 calls were made to BCCOS about black bears and 354 were attended in June 2021.

In 2017, the B.C. government banned grizzly bear hunting. At that time, there was an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears in B.C.