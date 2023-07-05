Grocer 4 Good hosts community BBQ

Grocer 4 Good, a Sault Ste. Marie-based charity dedicated to addressing food insecurity, held its second annual Community BBQ. The smell of hamburgers and hotdogs filled the air on the corner of Gore and Albert Street as representatives from various agencies spoke with local residents.

Lisa Vezeau-Allen, the charity’s founder said this event is a chance to engage with the public on community initiatives.

"We invited city planning, ‘Shape the Sault,’ so they have a display of the Queen Street Revitalization Plan," she said.

"As well, we're going through a business consultant process and our consultants are here from The Community Company doing general, broad stakeholder interviews."

A new website is in the works along with other projects – but Vezeau-Allen said the core mission of Grocer 4 Good hasn't changed.

"It's all about the neighbourhood,” she said.

“It's about people coming in, it's about providing fresh fruits and vegetables at a low cost."

Grocer 4 Good opened in 2019 is a registered charity that helps people facing barriers gain skills through paid employment while providing access to fresh produce in an underserviced neighborhood.

For more information on the charity and its initiatives, visit their Facebook page.