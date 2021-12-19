'Grocer 4 Good' on the move, helps to feed families over holidays

After nearly two years in its current location, a Sault-based social enterprise is on the move.

Grocer 4 Good, a grocery store that provides employment opportunities for people with Autism, other intellectual disabilities and those who've been chronically underemployed, is moving a block from its 133 Gore Street location, to the bigger 147 Gore Street.

"It's a bit bitter sweet, since this is the location we launched from," said founder Lisa Vezeau-Allen. "We're really proud of what we accomplished here in this space and it was always the intention that this would be our startup, how do we move forward from here."

The new space will provide the store with increased inventory opportunities and will also see it install a teaching kitchen - something that wasn't possible at its previous location.

Vezeau-Allen said the kitchen will help in continuing its mission to develop critical skills, job training and give those the tools needed to prepare healthy and nutritious meals.

"We're very fortunate through our various community partners, to have been provided lots of nutritious fruits, vegetables, foods throughout the year," said Vezeau-Allen. "But a lot of people don't know what to do with them, so it's looking at things like how do we give our neighbourhood those skills and our staff."

Grocer 4 Good is also helping support an effort by a local restaurant to feed people over the holidays.

Big Lake Cabin owners Jon Young and Amanda Richards started their business with the intent to add some social enterprise aspect to it.

The pair say Christmas cooking just made sense because it combines both their loves.

"For us, Christmas is such a magical time and we really felt strongly that everybody deserves to be treated well, everybody deserves to be fed well," said Richards.

Roughly 385 meals will be delivered to people in Sault Ste. Marie thanks to the initiative, which is running for its third year.

The 'Cabin' owners said it's been able to increase the total meals it will deliver, thanks to more donations made.

According to Jon Young, an initiative like this is even more important as we head into a second holiday season under a pandemic.

"There's a lot of people who are alone for the holidays, there's a lot of people who can't see their families this year and I think the pandemic really exasperated that issue," he said.

Big Lake Cabin said the donation portion of its drive has ended and encourages people who want to help, to donate towards the local soup kitchen and various shelters in the city.

Grocer 4 Good has closed for the remainder of the year and will reopen at 147 Gore Street on Jan. 5.