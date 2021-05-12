Grocery chain Farm Boy recalls bakery item containing unlabelled wheat

Grocery retailer Farm Boy is recalling one of its bakery products because it contains wheat not declared on the label, which could be dangerous to people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

The Tres Leches Cake under the Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand was sold in Ontario, with a best before date of May 12th.

There have been no reports of any allergic reactions.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.