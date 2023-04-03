Grocery rebate on the menu for discussion in Sudbury

A federal cabinet minister and two local Members of Parliament toured a Sudbury legion Monday to discuss the federal government’s grocery rebate.

The grocery rebate was announced in the 2023 budget, which includes a one-time payment for medium- and low-income families to help with the high cost of food.

Eligible Canadians will see the payment reflected on their tax returns.

FedNor minister Patty Hajdu, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré spoke to members of the community at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 564.

“With the higher cost of living, we know that there are families that are just struggling,” said Lapointe.

“So the ability to receive that grocery rebate will help them with those extra costs.”

The Lockerby legion was chosen due to the amount of support it gives to veterans in the community.

“We wanted to highlight that the legions play an important role,” said Serré.

Jennifer Huard, Legion president, said there is a new generation of veterans attending legions. Huard said many are struggling in different ways.

“We have a whole new generation of veterans here and some are doing well, and some are not,” she said.

“Housing, homelessness is definitely an issue and with that, there is a need for food.”

Hajdu, Serré and Lapointe also discussed the National Dental Program, which will be expanded to include those 18 and younger, seniors and those with disabilities.

The dental program will be expanded by the end of 2023.