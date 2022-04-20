'Groped women at random': More sexual assault charges laid against Calgary man

Calgary police say additional charges have been laid against a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the downtown core earlier this month.

The assaults began shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, and the offender was arrested by officers at 2:10 p.m.

During that time, police allege the man "groped women at random" as he travelled between the 600 block of Sixth Street S.E. and the City Hall LRT station.

Police said CCTV footage also captured the man entering a nearby grocery store where he allegedly committed additional offences.

Initially, police said five victims had reported being assaulted.

In an update released on Wednesday, police revealed three more victims had come forward.

The accused, whose name hadn't previously been released to protect the integrity of the investigation, has been identified as 35-year-old Riak Wol.

Wol is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.