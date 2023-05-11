Groping suspect arrested after 2 separate incidents in Coquitlam: RCMP
A suspect has been arrested in connection with two separate groping incidents that occurred in Coquitlam earlier this week.
Coquitlam RCMP said the suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted two females on Monday, within just hours of one another.
The first incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the bus stop on Coast Meridian Road at David Avenue. The second took place just after 9 p.m. the same day, near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Street.
Mounties said both incidents involved "an unknown male approaching female victims and inappropriately touching them."
"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying this individual," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release Thursday. "The information provided from the public will continue to aid our officers as they continue the investigation."
The suspect remains in custody, pending their next court appearance.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11781.
