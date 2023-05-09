Groping suspect sought after 2 separate incidents in Coquitlam, RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of two separate groping incidents that they say may be related.

The first incident occurred around 1 p.m. Monday at the bus stop on Coast Meridian Road at David Avenue, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The second incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. the same day, near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Street, according to police.

Mounties said both incidents involved "an unknown male approaching female victims and inappropriately touching them."

Police released two similar images of the suspect, who they described as an Asian man with short black hair and thick, dark eyebrows. They estimated his age to be between 20 and 30 years old.

"The nature of these incidents is concerning for both the police and the public," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the release.

"We are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, but to also encourage others to report any similar incidents to police."

Coquitlam RCMP's Investigational Support Team has taken on the case, and victim services has been engaged, police said.

"The victims did the right thing by being aware of their surroundings and reporting the incidents to the police," said Hodgins. "We want to remind the public to report any suspicious activities to their local police."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incidents should contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11781, police said.