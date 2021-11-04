Ground-breaking scheduled for major expansion at Nestle plant in London, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be among the dignitaries on site as Nestlé Canada breaks ground on a $41.3-million expansion of its London, Ont. ice cream plant.

Nestlé CEO and President John Carmichael, as well as London Mayor Ed Holder, will also be on hand Friday morning at the company's Wilton Grove Road facility.

The multi-million dollar expansion will "increase capabilities to meet production demands on a variety of well-loved brands including Hӓagen-Dazs, Real Dairy and Drumstick and will create up to 100 new jobs for the community, where the factory has stood for more than 50 years," Nestlé said in a statement.

Across Canada Nestlé employs more than 3,700 people.