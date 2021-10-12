Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquarters

The District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board (DSSMSSAB) is getting set to build its new home.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday to mark the start of construction of its new 33,000 square-foot headquarters, located at 540 Albert St.

The board will consolidate its divisions into the new building, creating a more efficient way for social services to deliver programming.

"Right now, having our services located in four different buildings means someone in need often has to work around our schedule, rather than their own," said Mike Nadeau, chief executive officer.

"If you can just imagine a single parent, maybe from the west end, getting on a bus, coming down here for a meeting with Ontario Works, going home and then have to schedule a meeting for housing. So what we're really trying to do is have a one-stop shop."

Nadeau said the project would cost around $16.4 million to complete.

The board is targeting a completion date of February 2023.