Ground breaks on new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Chatham

Habitat for Humanity Chatham-Kent has started construction on a new ReStore as the lease at their current location in Chatham is set to expire soon.

Officials broke ground at 55 Junction Avenue last week, with a goal of opening a new 12,000 square foot facility by late summer 2024.

“Lots of excitement,” exclaimed office manager Anne Taylor. “The customers are very excited and our volunteers are very excited to have a nice, new shiny home.”

Taylor said the new ReStore will be smaller than the current 19,000 square foot location and will be more efficient — noting the new space will be “built to purpose.”

“We're in a much bigger space now,” Taylor explained. “But we leased the space ‘as is’ so we kind of had to fit within the box we were provided. This new store will be much more efficient, we'll be able to get rid of a lot of those pockets of inefficiencies and make it a much better shopping experience for our customers.”

Taylor said the non-profit organization couldn’t undertake such a venture without the support of customers and the local community, adding sales from the Restore help Habitat for Humanity build affordable homes for local families.

“It's a busy little corridor,” she said. “So we're happy to put our location over there and maybe attract a lot more different customers, maybe customers who maybe don't know that we're here. So we're happy to go over there and there's rumored to be lots of fun businesses going in that new that new area that we're going in. So we're happy to have new neighbours.”