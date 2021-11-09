Ground search begins at former Ont. residential school

The search for unmarked graves is underway Tuesday on land associated with the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, Ont.

Two ground-penetrating radar machines will be used for grid searches, according to a Tuesday morning press release from officials leading the search.

"We have finally made it to this day, where we are ready to begin the search," Six Nations Chief Mark Hill said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Survivors have been telling us for years with stories of what happened to them in the so-called schools."

Community members, survivors, and members of Six Nations Police Service have been trained on these machines and will work in pairs to search the more than 200 hectares of land, according to the search task force.

“This is heavy work that needs to be done,” said survivor Sherlene Bomberry in the release. “As survivors we take comfort in knowing that this sacred work is being done in a good way with our community members, participation. We have been clear that the search must be survivor-led and community-involved.”

Community members will partner with members of Six Nations police to perform the search.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of listening to survivors and hearing their truths that they have to share about the children that were here one day and then gone the next, never to be seen again," said Kimberly Murray, the executive lead of the Survivors' Secretariat. "Those who are here and are here with us today, they are our witnesses."

The Mohawk Institute Residential School is considered to be Canada’s longest-running residential school. It opened in 1828 and closed in 1971.

Murray said the search is expected to last all week, with any information uploaded to a secure server every day.

The search will be monitored by various groups, including Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe Cultural Monitors, as well as the Survivors’ Secretariat’s Indigenous human rights monitor, Beverly Jacobs.

Hill said he understands the coming months will be very difficult for community members.

"Our focus now is on preparing our community for the potential findings of the search and providing adequate mental health and crisis support for those who may need it," he said.

Murray said they will engage with community members over the coming months to develop protocols for when remains are found.

CRISIS SUPPORTS

Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line: 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204

Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions: 519-445-2143 (Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm)

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419